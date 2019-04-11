7th case of mumps confirmed at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University says a seventh student has been diagnosed with mumps.

This case is a student who lives in a fraternity house on campus, according to IU Spokesman Chuck Carney. It’s the third case in the fraternity chapter this semester.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three or more cases is considered an outbreak.

Indiana law says students are required to show proof of vaccine by the end of their first semester, but people can still get mumps even with the vaccines. The CDC says experts aren’t exactly sure why that is.

According to IU officials, the first two students diagnosed with mumps are roommates living in off-campus housing.

Indiana is among the top 10 infected states so far this year.

Mumps symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite. The CDC says most people with mumps recover within two weeks.

