2 women killed in head-on crash in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – Two people died in a crash in Jennings County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on State Road 3 near County Road 25 East.

Police say 78-year-old Erma M. Campbell was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on State Road 3 when for unknown reasons, her car crossed the centerline. She drove into the path of 45-year-old Rhonda R. Steinert.

The vehicles collided head-on in the middle of the roadway.

Both Campbell and Steinert died from their injuries, and medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

State Road 3 was closed for three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

