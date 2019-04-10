State police ask public’s help in locating missing Mitchell man

Mike James Leatherman (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

MITCHELL, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Mitchell.

Police say Mike James Leatherman’s family reported him missing on March 16.

Leatherman, 44, is described as a white male with shaved, brown hair, a goatee and blue eyes. He stands 5’11” tall and weighs roughly 225 lbs.

He was last seen on Feb. 28 around 6 p.m., in the McDonald’s parking lot in Mitchell, according to police. Leatherman was said to be wearing blue nylon sweatpants, a blue shirt with a “Just Do It” logo, a black jacket and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Zack Robbins at (812) 332-4411.

