Retulled Boutique in Cumberland helps brides say “Yes” to high-end wedding dresses for a fraction of retail price

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – Spring bridal season is officially in full swing. For brides and their families, the dress shopping experience is one of the most pivotal moments of the entire wedding planning experience.

But before you say “Yes” to a dress that might break the bank, you may want to head to Retulled Boutique.

Some folks may remember Retulled from their former location in Irvington, where they spent 5 years. However, in April 2017, they found a cozy new home off East Washington Street in Cumberland.

Here, brides enjoy major savings on arguably the most important dress they’ll ever wear.

Our Rachel Bogle is taking us shopping on this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

“We do have a lot of people who say ‘My daughter would never shop consignment’ or ‘My mother would die if she knew I was looking for my bridal gown in a consignment shop,” said Amy Bonham, owner of Retulled Boutique.

But Retulled is anything but your typical consignment shop.

Most of the dresses here are brand new, with tags, and come from high end boutiques that closed their doors or from brides that fell out of love with their first pick.

“That’s probably the top of what we get right now is two dresses for every bride,” Bonham said. “One is the one they didn’t wear and the other one that they did.”

Brides may step inside with a preconceived notion about consignment shops, but the cozy atmosphere and attentive consultants at Retulled are always a pleasant surprise.

Since opening at their first location in Irvington 7 years ago, Bonham says she’s seen more and more discount-savvy of brides really doing their homework to find best deals.

“We do see a lot of people who are saying, ‘Before I make this decision, let me make sure that I can’t find it for less somewhere else,” she said.

It’s that highly sought after combination of low cost and high quality that brings them here.

“We are either the first stop or the last stop,” Bonham explained. “They find things that they love but it is way over their budget or maybe they’re trying to find a way to make it work but then somebody says ‘Have you checked out Retulled yet?”

Dresses at Retulled typically sell for 50-70% percent off the retail price, which means big savings for new brides and cash for the original owner.

“A dress that’s brand new, tags on and current, we’ll sell for about 70% of what retail is in the stores currently… If the dress has been worn, it’s going to be priced at about 50% of what its original price was,” she explained.

What does that mean for brides looking to sell their gown and make a profit?

“If they wore the dress and it was originally $1200, we sell it for $600 and they’re going to get $300 back in their pocket,” said Bonham.

Dresses are organized room by room based on price point. Sifting through the racks, you’ll find designers like Lazaro, Allure, Pronovias, Martina Liana, Ti Adora, Sophia Tolli, Alfred Angelo, Justin Alexander, Nicole Miller, Willowby by Watters and many more.

However, they don’t only carry bridal gowns. Shoppers can also check out racks of bridesmaid, prom, cocktail and mother of the bride dresses, as well as accessories and tux rental.

For something with a little more character, you can head upstairs to shop vintage wedding gowns and other treasures.

“This house has a little more than the normal bridal gown setup,” Bonham noted. “We really do focus not just on bridal wear but formalwear.”

When Bonham made the decision to leave Irvington in such a pivotal time full of development and booming interest, she said many people around her expressed concern.

“They thought that we were going to lose so much business by leaving Irvington… [but] it’s actually been so much better for us,” she said.

“The new property has a lot more character…and it’s a little bit quieter,” Bonham said. “We can actually focus on customers a little bit more. So when they come here, they feel like they actually get more of a private, hands-on experience.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Retulled Boutique:

Retulled is open Tuesday-Friday from 11am-6pm and Saturdays from 10am-5pm. On average, they keep an inventory of around 400 bridal gowns in the store. The selection constantly rotates and consists of new and used gowns, including high end designers like Lazaro and Pronovias—for a fraction of the retail price.

They originally opened in Irvington about 7 years ago, but in April of 2017 they moved to a cozy new location—painted bright pink—off E. Washington Street in Cumberland.

We’re now in the heart of both the bridal and prom seasons, so Retulled books up fairly quickly (particularly on Saturdays). If you call ahead, Bonham says they are typically able to get brides scheduled in pretty quickly. However, they still make sure they can take walk-ins.

They also work with Brides Revisited, which is a local Indianapolis bridal charity which donates their proceeds to local women’s and children’s shelters.

Part of the excitement as a business owner, Bonham explained, is settling into an area that is doing more development.

“When Irvington wasn’t as developed as it is now, we got in there before it got busier and now we’re moving out here at a quieter time,” she said. “But we do see a lot more development getting ready to happen, so we’re excited to be a part of that here.”

Nowadays, brides may find themselves driving a bit further to shop for their dream wedding gown here at Retulled, but there is definitely no way to miss the boutique itself.

Just look for the bright pink house.

“There were so many restrictions in historic areas for signage and lights and all the things you can and cannot do… but we were told the one they don’t regulate is the color that you paint the house,” Bonham said with a laugh. “So, we went pink!”

For more information about Retulled Boutique, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Instagram.

