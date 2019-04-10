Man charged in slayings of boy, mom in northwestern Indiana

Darren Taylor

CROWN POINT, Ind.– An Indianapolis man has been charged with murder in the fatal shootings of a 13-year-old boy and his 35-year-old mother at their northwestern Indiana home.

The Gary Police Department on Tuesday announced charges against 39-year-old Darren “Duke” Taylor. Police say Taylor was arrested last week in Indianapolis and is being held in the Lake County Jail. He’s also charged with burglary.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Taylor.

Lavell Edmond and his mother Temia Haywood were killed March 23 . Court records say that Taylor’s father had dated Haywood and one of Haywood’s daughters escaped the shooting by jumping from a second-floor window.

Police earlier released surveillance images showing two men near the Gary home and urged anyone with information to contact investigators. The other man is at large.

