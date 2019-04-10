× INDOT works on final stage of I-69 project after decades of planning

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Right now, INDOT is working on the last section of the I-69 project, which is from Martinsville to Indianapolis.

It’s been decades of planning and years of work for Interstate 69. Crews started working in Martinsville last month.

“I think it is awesome,” said Martinsville resident April Stapert.

Section 6 of the project will begin in Martinsville and end at I-465 in Indianapolis. The project will convert SR 37 into an interstate. It will also add travel lanes on I-465.

INDOT plans to provide more than 25 miles of new interstate highway, construct 39 new bridges and eliminate 14 traffic signals. Crews will also improve local access roads and construct overpasses.

This phase will finish I-69.

“It has the potential to be a real game changer from an economic standpoint, from a commerce standpoint,” said INDOT spokesperson Scott Manning.

Manning said you should anticipate delays as the project moves forward because sometimes roads will need to be reduced to one lane in each direction, like right now in Martinsville.

Some drivers in Martinsville said the traffic was not too bad.

INDOT is suggesting detour routes to Indianapolis like SR 67. This is just initial work. INDOT said things will kick into high gear in 2021.

“Once it is complete across the entire corridor, it will be the only interstate that connects three major countries,” Manning said.

This section of the project costs roughly $1.5 billion. INDOT expects the construction will finish in 2024.