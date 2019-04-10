Driver charged with DUI after crash with officer on Indy’s near east side

Posted 4:56 am, April 10, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is injured after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on the near east side.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Tuxedo Street.

Officers observed an SUV traveling at high rates of speed and blowing through stoplights. An officer activated the emergency lights and sirens to catch up with the SUV.

The officer was traveling westbound on 10th Street. At the same time, there was another car going southbound on Tuxedo Avenue. The driver of that car failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of the police car, IMPD says.

Police tell us the officer suffered minor injuries and is in good condition. The driver of the other car is in stable condition.

IMPD says alcohol is a factor in the crash. The driver was charged with DUI,

