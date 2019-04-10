When it comes to your future, making a plan for your money is a big part of being prepared. There are important steps you can take during each stage of you life to be ready. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly joins us now. Andy, what's the most important step for someone entering the workforce?
Financial tips for the workforce
-
Financial steps to take every year
-
Moves to make when you get a raise or promotion
-
Know the signs of impending financial distress
-
Smart moves for tax refunds
-
Start the year with a simple plan
-
-
Spring cleaning your finances
-
Survey: More than a third of teens don’t believe they will be financially independent from parents by age 30
-
Reasons to file your taxes early
-
Avoiding & correcting budgeting mistakes
-
Extensive $22 million project getting considered for downtown Shelbyville
-
-
How to program your Midland weather radio
-
Free event Sunday helps families fill out FAFSA forms
-
Lowering expenses is like getting a raise