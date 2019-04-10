Fever draft Teaira McCowan at No. 3 overall

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Teaira McCowan #15 of the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs is defended by Sam Fuehring #3 of the Louisville Cardinals during the first half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Fever needed size, so when a pair of guards went one-two in the WNBA Draft, an audible roar could be heard from inside the team’s draft room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Once on the clock, Indiana wasted no time making 6-foot 7-inch Teaira McCowan the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

“She’s exactly what we needed,” beamed Fever head coach Pokey Chatman minutes after the pick was made.

McCowan led Mississippi State with 18.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in her senior season, shooting a school record 66.2 percent from the field.

“You think about that size, but the mobility of that size,” continued Chatman, “and somebody who loves the defensive side of the basketball, but then also impact the offensive side with her rebounding and her ability to get deep positioning.”

Her talent around the rim was of particular interest to the Fever. With 31 double-doubles as a senior, McCowan broke her own school record. She also led the Southeastern Conference in both rebounding and blocked shots.

“Rebounding is where we have struggled over the past couple of years,” pointed out Fever VP of Basketball Operations Tamika Catchings. “She brings size, she brings rebounding, and she definitely brings defense.”

McCowan is the fourth Mississippi State player drafted by the Fever in franchise history, joining Tan White in 2005, Armelie Lumanu in 2010, and Victoria Vivians in 2018.

“If you guys have not seen (McCowan) play,” continued Catchings, “I cannot wait for everyone to come out to an Indiana Fever game this summer.”

