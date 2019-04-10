Cooler day ahead while tracking rain

We’re tracking a spotty rain chance Wednesday morning.  Take along an umbrella for this morning but there will only be a brief shower chance with plenty of drytime today, especially after noon. We’re cooling back off as we continue on this temperature roller coaster.  Highs have been above average all week so far but today will feel much cooler as we’ll just be stuck in the 50s. The average high this time of the year is at a comfortable 62.Even though we’ve got a spotty shower chance first thing this morning, most of the day will actually be dry.  This afternoon will be comfortably cool with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. A low pressure system is currently strengthening over the plains.  It’s going to drop significant snowfall west of us and eventually bring us more storms Thursday night.  Strong winds have already been associated with this system and it should bring us strong winds Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are all over the place this week!  We also have multiple rounds of rain but luckily storms won’t dampen the Indians home opener on Thursday.  Storms shouldn’t get to Victory Field until after midnight Thursday night.

