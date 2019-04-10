× Avon police to provide update on search for Najah Ferrell after discovery of human remains in pond

CROWN POINT, Ind. – The Avon Police Department will discuss a shocking discovery at a press conference today. Police believe human remains found in a northwestern Indiana pond may be that of a missing Avon woman.

Najah Ferrell, 30, was last seen in the early morning hours of March 15. Her family says she never made it to work, and she didn’t pick up her kids from school. Two weeks after her disappearance, police found some of her belongings and her car in two different spots in Indianapolis.

This week a fisherman in Crown Point found a human foot in a retention pond. Investigators say there is a tattoo on that foot with the name “Najah.” It’s similar to the tattoo on Ferrell’s foot.

The retention pond is right on an exit ramp off of I-65 in Crown Point. There is a newer neighborhood on one side of the pond, and a playground backs up to it. There is a farm field on the other side of the pond.

Police spent hours Tuesday searching the pond for more evidence, using divers, sonar and a drone.

Investigators will have to wait several weeks to get DNA tests back, but they say it appears the missing persons investigation is transitioning to a death investigation.

The Avon Police Department will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the case. We will livestream the press conference online.

Police are still asking anyone with information about Ferrell’s disappearance to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.