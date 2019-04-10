× Wind Advisory Thursday with strong storms overnight into Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A warm front will move north of central Indiana Thursday and it will be the warmest day of the year with gusty southeasterly winds. An approaching storm system will bring a chance for widespread storms in the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has posted a slight risk for severe storms over the western half of the state. A severe t-storm watch will most likely be issued through Friday morning as 50-60 mph wind gusts and large hail will be possible. Heavy downpours may cause flash flooding overnight west of U.S. 31. Showers will continue into central Indiana through Friday morning before ending.

As the cold front passes Friday winds will continue to gust to 40 miles per hour and temperatures will fall during the afternoon.

We’ll stay cooler through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Expect dry weather on Saturday and more rain for Sunday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the western half of the state Thursday.

Highs will be in the 70s Thursday.

Instability will build Thursday evening.

Strong upper level winds will aid storm development.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms late Thursday night.

Storms will develop late in the evening.

Heavy rain will soak west central Indiana.

Strong storms will move across central Indiana after 2am.

Gusty winds will be likely through Friday morning.

Heavy rain will fall in Indianapolis by 5am.

Heavy rain moves into east central Indiana for the morning rush hour.

The heaviest rain will fall over the western part of the state.