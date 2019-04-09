Police issue Silver Alert for Indianapolis toddler possibly with 48-year-old woman

UPDATE: Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting on WB I-70

Posted 6:07 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, April 9, 2019

Photo from scene on April 9, 2019

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on WB I-70 in Henry County.

Indiana State Police Mater Trooper James Boling tells us the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 5:15 a.m. regarding a suspicious man wearing all black and walking in the median on WB I-70 just east of State Road 3.

A Henry County deputy responded to the area, and he offered the man a ride. But police say the man pointed a gun at the deputy. The deputy pulled out his gun, shots were fired, and the suspect was injured. The deputy was uninjured, and he rendered first aid.

Medics transported the suspect to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the man was walking on the interstate wearing all black.

All lanes of WB I-70 are blocked while police investigate. You can use US-40 as a detour to get around that closure.

We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

