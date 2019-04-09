× SWAT situation resolved peacefully on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A SWAT situation ended peacefully on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Johnson County detectives were called to a home in the 1200 block of Peterman Drive in Greenwood around 11:05 p.m. A man said his wife was shooting at him.

Police confirmed shots were fired. Fortunately, no one was injured.

As detectives gathered more information, they discovered the wife fled in a white vehicle to a home in the area of Michigan Street and Tacoma Avenue, near Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School.

Police say the woman barricaded herself inside of the home.

SWAT was called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. with help from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers spent several hours urging the woman to exit the home.

The situation resolved peacefully around 5 a.m. A woman in her 40s is in custody.