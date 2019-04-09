× SILVER ALERT: Indianapolis police looking for missing toddler believed to be in extreme danger

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Kristian Juarez, 19 months, missing from Indianapolis and last seen Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Kristian is described as a black male, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white onesie and black and white camo pants. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Kristian may be in the company of Tishawn Blackwell, 48, a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 219 pounds with black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a grey shirt, sandals, and driving a beige/tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with a hole in the right tail light, tinted windows and may have a sticker on back that says “Courage” with Indiana plate # 284TES.

If you have any information on Kristian Juarez, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541 or 911.