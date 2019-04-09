Sara Gilbert says she’s leaving ‘The Talk’

Sara Gilbert, host and executive producer of “The Talk,” is leaving the table.

She made her announcement at the top of Tuesday’s show.

“This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,” Gilbert said.

“I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult,” she said, explaining that her schedule in recent years has been taxing.

“Last season, I did ‘The Conners’ as you know and was also producing and here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance,” she said. “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself and as I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce and I’m having opportunities to act and feeling like I don’t know how I’m gonna do it all.”

“The Talk,” which Gilbert co-created, launched in 2010. She hosts the CBS show alongside Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, who joined the show after Julie Chen’s departure.

Gilbert said she’ll remain on the program through the end of this season.

“This is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day,” she added. “It’s been such an honor.”