Police issue Silver Alert for Indianapolis toddler possibly with 48-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a toddler missing from Indianapolis, who may be with a 48-year-old woman.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kristian Juarez, a 19 month old black male, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white onesie and black and white camo pants.

Kristian is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, March 7, 2019 at 6:00pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Kristian may be in the company of Tishawn Blackwell, a 48 year old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 219 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a grey shirt, sandals, and driving a beige/tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with a hole in the right tail light, tinted windows and may have a sticker on back that says “Courage” with Indiana plate # 284TES.

If you have any information on Kristian Juarez, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541 or 911.