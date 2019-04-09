Police issue Silver Alert for Indianapolis toddler possibly with 48-year-old woman

Police find man barricaded inside home during welfare check, SWAT standoff ensues

April 9, 2019

Photo from scene of SWAT situation at Michigan Street and Tacoma Avenue on April 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A welfare check on led to a SWAT standoff on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The standoff is in the area of Michigan Street and Tacoma Avenue, near Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School.

Johnson County detectives were called out to a home for a welfare check, and they found someone barricaded inside the home. They believe that person is armed. It’s unclear if anyone else is inside the home.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene to assist.

SWAT is urging the person to exit the home peacefully. We will update this story when more information is made available.

