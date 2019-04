× Northbound I-69 closed at SR 38 due to crash near Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. – A crash has closed northbound I-69 at SR 38 near Pendleton.

The closure near mile marker 219 is expected to last until about 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

I-69 MM 219.0 NB at SR 38 / mile 219 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) April 9, 2019

