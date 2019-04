DALEVILLE, Ind. – A first grader at Daleville Elementary School has lost something very precious.

The school’s parent teacher organization said Tuesday that the little girl misplaced a heart necklace containing the ashes of a loved one.

It’s believed that the student lost the jewelry Monday while at the school.

The PTO is asking anyone who sees the necklace or if a child accidentally brought it home to reach out to the school, so it can be returned to its owner.