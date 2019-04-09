× Human remains found in Crown Point pond preliminarily identified as missing Avon woman Najah Ferrell

CROWN POINT, Ind.– Police in northwestern Indiana believe a human foot found in a pond is that of a missing Avon woman.

Police responded to the scene Monday afternoon after a fisherman reported catching what appeared to be a foot. Crown Point police Chief Pete Land said officers on the scene confirmed the remains were human.

Avon police believe the remains belong to Najah Ferrell, who was reported missing several weeks ago. Avon police are working with Crown Point investigators and Ferrell’s family knows of the update.

**NAJAH FERRELL UPDATE**

Our agency has been notified by Crown Point, IN Police of remains found that have been preliminarily identified as Najah Ferrell. We have investigators enroute at this time to further this investigation. Please be patient as we provide updates. — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) April 9, 2019

Ferrell, 30, was last seen in the early morning hours of March 15. Since then, police have recovered items belonging to her near I-65 and Lafayette Road. They found her car at 86th Street and Michigan Road.

Still, they don’t know what happened to her. Police have served more than 30 search warrants for electronic records, vehicles and homes. They’ve conducted about 40 interviews.

Ferrell has three foster children and two biological children. She had just started a job at Panera before her disappearance. Her family said she would never leave them willingly.

This story is developing.