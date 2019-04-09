× Howard County sheriff’s daughter killed in Kokomo crash, 1 other woman seriously injured

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – The daughter of Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. just west of the U.S. 31 bypass. Jordan Asher, 21, was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on U.S 35 near County Road 80 West. Jennifer Eastwood, 48, of Logansport, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on U.S. 35. For whatever reason, their vehicles collided head-on.

Asher was pronounced dead at the crash scene by Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.

Eastwood was extricated from her Jeep and flown via medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Eastwood is being tested for OWI, which is a standard procedure for all deadly crashes.

Detectives were at the scene for most of the night, but they plan to return once the sun rises. Police say they want to take their time with the investigation.

We asked if this portion of the road on 80 West and 450 North is considered dangerous. Police said the road is too new and there’s not enough data yet for it to qualify as a dangerous road.