Great Tuesday forecast with storms later in the week

Posted 7:14 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, April 9, 2019

Chilly enough for a sweater Tuesday morning but we'll warm nicely!  Expect 60° by noon with plenty of sunshine.  We'll enjoy a fantastic afternoon with highs again above average.

We should only be in the low 60s this time of year, but Monday we hit 73 and Tuesday we'll top off in the upper 60s, which will be very comfortable with all that sunshine.

Plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but a spotty shower is possible.  Martinsville to Shelbyville and south are expected to stay dry while Indianapolis and north could briefly see a shower roll through between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Colder tonight, so you'll need a jacket Wednesday morning.

Wow!  A roller coaster with all those temperatures.  We peak again on Thursday before the quick drop back to the 50s.  Keep an eye on the storms I'm tracking for Thursday night--they could produce high winds.

