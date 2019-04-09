× Dog found injured, tied to pole on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An injured dog is recovering after someone on the east side found her tied to a telephone pole.

When the person first found the dog, named Taylor, it looked like someone had burned her. Veterinarians say it’s more likely a car hit and then dragged her.

The 1-year-old pit bull is at Noah’s Westside Animal Hospital for treatment. Redemption Rescue, Inc. is raising money for treatment on Facebook. The expected cost is $5,000-$6,000.

Warning: Some viewers may find the embedded photos below disturbing.