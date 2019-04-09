Crews reopen northbound I-69 following crash near Pendleton

Posted 5:37 pm, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, April 9, 2019

PENDLETON, Ind. – Northbound I-69 is back open near Pendleton after being closed for a crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the crash happened near mile marker 219. The closure lasted for multiple hours.

Madison County EMA said multiple vehicles were involved, but it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Click here for CBS4’s interactive traffic map.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.