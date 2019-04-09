× Crews reopen northbound I-69 following crash near Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. – Northbound I-69 is back open near Pendleton after being closed for a crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the crash happened near mile marker 219. The closure lasted for multiple hours.

Madison County EMA said multiple vehicles were involved, but it’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

COMPLETE I-69 MM 219.0 NB at SR 38 / mile 219 Right lane closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) April 9, 2019

Click here for CBS4’s interactive traffic map.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.