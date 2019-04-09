× A few showers Wednesday, then strong to severe storms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– So far, this week has been warm and dry. Now, a more active pattern will move in for the rest of the week. A chance for rain moves into central Indiana Wednesday. Scattered showers will be likely north of I-70 during the day. South of I-70 not much rain if any, will fall.

All of central Indiana will see a better chance for rain Thursday. An approaching storm system will bring a chance for widespread storms in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has posted a slight risk for severe storms over the westernmost part of the state. 50-60 mph wind gusts and large hail will be possible. Heavy downpours may cause flash flooding overnight. Showers will continue into central Indiana through Friday morning before ending.

We’ll cool into the 50s on Wednesday behind our first cold front. Highs will peak in the 70s Thursday. Another cold front crosses the state Friday and temperatures will fall during the afternoon.

We’ll stay cooler through the weekend with highs in the 50s. Expect dry weather on Saturday and more rain for Sunday.

