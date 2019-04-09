× 1 woman killed, another injured in Kokomo crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – One woman was killed, and another woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kokomo.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. just west of the US 31 bypass along County Road 450 North and 80 West.

Police say a sedan and a Jeep Cherokee crashed. The woman driving the sedan died at the scene.

Medics transported the woman driving the Jeep by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Police say she was awake and talking. She is being tested for OWI, which is a standard procedure for all deadly crashes.

Investigators were at the scene for most of the night, but they plan to return once the sun rises. Police say they want to take their time with the investigation.

We asked if this portion of the road on 80 West and 450 North is considered dangerous. Police said the road is too, new and there’s not enough data yet for it to qualify as a dangerous road.