Police issue Silver Alert for Indianapolis toddler possibly with 48-year-old woman

1 woman killed, another injured in Kokomo crash

Posted 2:59 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42AM, April 9, 2019

Photo from scene of Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – One woman was killed, and another woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kokomo.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. just west of the US 31 bypass along County Road 450 North and 80 West.

Police say a sedan and a Jeep Cherokee crashed. The woman driving the sedan died at the scene.

Medics transported the woman driving the Jeep by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. Police say she was awake and talking. She is being tested for OWI, which is a standard procedure for all deadly crashes.

Investigators were at the scene for most of the night, but they plan to return once the sun rises. Police say they want to take their time with the investigation.

We asked if this portion of the road on 80 West and 450 North is considered dangerous. Police said the road is too, new and there’s not enough data yet for it to qualify as a dangerous road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.