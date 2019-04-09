× 1 person dead after Howard County traffic accident

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.–A female driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Monday in Howard County.

The accident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 35 and St. Rd. 31 in Howard County, north of Kokomo. Indiana State Police say the female driver of a passenger sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of a Jeep Cherokee–the other vehicle in the accident–was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital. She was being tested for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a standard procedure in fatal traffic accidents.

Investigators on-scene included four fatal accident re-constructionists working to piece together details about what caused the crash.