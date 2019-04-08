Indy residents concerned about future of pothole fixes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- “Look at this!" exclaimed 80 year old Travis Yates while pointing to the numerous potholes on his street, which looks more like a dirt road.

"Ain't this awful?”

A small dead-end road, Yates has lived on Raymond Street for 25 years on a large property with a fishing pond. He says he likes living off the beaten path but would prefer not to live on one.

"We’re neglected out here," Yates said of the city's upkeep of the road. "It’s like we don’t live out here.”

Over the years, his road has crumbled away. As the potholes grew in size and number, Yates and his neighbors called the mayor's action hotline hoping for a fix.

"We all get the same answer. ‘You're on the list,'" Yates said. "That’s all I ever hear. ‘You’re on the list.' The list goes to Texas!”

Meanwhile, on the north side of town, Dave Stricker and his neighbors have been complaining about a stretch of Cooper Road between 88th Street and 96th Street.

"As you can see, the holes and the depth of them, it certainly is a hazard,” Stricker said while walking along the street.

Over the weekend, DPW came and patched up most of it, but visible holes still remained Monday morning. The improvement has made the once impassable road a little easier to travel, but Stricker feels a long term fix needs to happen.

"I understand the economic value of doing a patch, but they've done that now for many years," Stricker said. "Certainly, the road is in need of repaving.”

In 2019, the city is investing more than $125 million to resurface a long list of regularly traveled roads, but neither of these small, quiet streets made the cut.

In the meantime, Yates has attempted to fill the potholes himself with gravel, but that isn’t doing the trick. Yates and his neighbors will have to hold out hope that their small street will make the list next year.

“For 25 years we’ve been on the list," Yates said. "I don’t understand, I really don’t.”

DPW said they did send an inspector out to Raymond Street and that they are aware of its condition. Over the weekend, DPW says they filled more than 6,200 potholes, which brought the total number of potholes filled in 2019 to nearly 220,000.