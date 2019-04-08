× Rain exits and leaves us warm

Quite a few storms rolled through overnight, especially north of Indianapolis. Those in Crawfordsville and Westfield areas were woken up in the middle of the night to the sound of pounding rain and thunder. Now, we’re just left with a few showers and most of the rain will be over by 8am or even earlier if you’re west of Indianapolis. Futureview shows the last of the rain exiting by 8am. We’ll really see dew points drop after the next cold front passes through and leaves us drier for Tuesday. All of these icons are storm reports the National Weather Service got in the last 24 hours. Wind damage and hail reports all along the Gulf and numerous hail reports in the Midwest, including a pea sized hail report in Lafayette here in Indiana. There was also a 60+ mph wind gust out that direction. Temperatures won’t dip much this morning which means we’ll have no problem returning to above average highs Monday. Really should shape up to be a pleasant afternoon. Average highs this time of year should only be in the low 60s but we’ll again be much above that. Enjoy! Tuesday looks fabulous! Temps will technically be cooler than Monday but add in that sunshine and I’d say Tuesday may actually feel even better. Scattered showers possible on Wednesday but I’m really keeping my eye on the storms Thursday night. Indians home opener is that night.