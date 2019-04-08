× One more dry day before rain moves in

The saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers” but so far this month has been dry. We’ll have one more dry day Tuesday before a chance for rain moves in Wednesday. Scattered showers will be likely north of I-70 during the day. South of I-70 not much rain if any, will fall.

All of central Indiana will see a better chance for rain Thursday. An approaching storm system will bring a chance for widespread storms late in the afternoon through the early evening. Heavy downpours may cause minor flash flooding and strong to severe storms will be likely. Showers will continue through Friday morning before ending.

This will be a mild week with highs in the 60s Tuesday. We’ll cool into the 50s on Wednesday behind our first cold front. Highs will peak in the 70s Thursday. Another cold front crosses the state Friday and temperatures will fall during the afternoon. We’ll stay cooler through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

