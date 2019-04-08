× Names of 6 people killed in Indianapolis over 24 hours released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A half dozen Indianapolis families grieving following a deadly weekend. Starting at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, six people were shot and killed over just 24 hours.

Police first found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of Bellefontaine Street. That victim was identified as 31-year-old Theron Rowley.

Ninety minutes later, 19-year-old Ezekiel Summers died after being shot near an apartment complex on Twin Oaks Drive while visiting friends.

Early Sunday morning, five people were hit by gunfire at a “motorcycle club hangout” on Roosevelt Ave.

John Boxley, 76, and Yolanda Bailey, 42, died.

“We’re going through disbelief and shock,” said Bailey’s cousin Caprice Love. “It’s really hard.”

Caprice says her cousin leaves behind five kids, the youngest just started Pre-K.

“There’s five boys without their mom. They will never able to see their mom,” said Love. “It’s unbelievable that people have hearts that cold to do the things that have been going on in our city here lately.”

The violence didn’t stop there. On Sunday afternoon, someone shot and killed 17-year-old Leandre Lane walking on a sidewalk near 34th Street and Franklin Road.

Tony Mason became the last of the six victims when just after sunset the 21-year-old was shot to death on Indy’s near east side in the 1000 block of North Tuxedo.

“It’s out of control. It’s been out of control and they need to do something,” said Love.

“We feel like we got hit in the mouth this weekend,” said IMPD chief Bryan Roach.

According to IMPD’s numbers, the six killings brought the total number of homicides this year to 42. Last year on the same date there were 39 homicides before the city went on to break it’s murder record.

“This is as big a blow to the police department as it is to the community,” said Roach.

Still, despite the violent start to the year, the police chief had a message of hope for everyone in the circle city.

“This is a safe city there are good people working non-stop,” said Roach. “I don’t want the city and all the people doing good things to be discouraged.”

Police say they need the public’s help to make arrests in these cases. As always anyone is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).