Monroe County commissioner steps down over sexual harassment allegations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A member of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners announced her decision to resign after being accused of sexually harassing a contractor.

Monroe County Commissioner Amanda Barge said her resignation is effective midnight, April 15, 2019. Barge was the subject of a story in the Indiana Daily Student on March 25 that alleged she sexually harassed a contractor. Contractor Brandon Drake alleged that she repeatedly asked him to date her and later used her position to “dismantle his project for the county.”

Barge denied the allegations.

After the story appeared in the Indiana Daily Student, Barge suspended her mayoral campaign. The Monroe County Democratic Party called for her to step down.

Here’s her resignation letter: