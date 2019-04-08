× Indy Eleven’s prospects for new stadium get boost with amended legislation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy Eleven’s prospects for a new stadium got a boost Monday when lawmakers unanimously approved changes to a major funding bill.

The House Ways and Means Committee advanced an amended version of Senate Bill 7, which would allow the Indy Eleven to negotiate a deal for a new soccer stadium.

The original version allowed the team to build the stadium if it became part of Major League Soccer. The amended version only requires the Indy Eleven to be “a professional soccer team”—which it already is as part of the United Soccer League.

The amended bill passed 23-0 and now heads to the full House.

The measure would increase tax dollars for Indy sports and tourism by sending more tax dollars to the Capital Improvement Board. It also calls for upgrades to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and an expansion of the Indiana Convention Center.

Tim Phelps, a spokesman for Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir, issued a statement about Monday’s vote:

“Eleven Park commends the Ways and Means Committee and Co-Chairman Todd Huston for unanimously advancing Senate Bill 7 in a bipartisan fashion. The bill, which includes enabling language for Eleven Park, will help secure a permanent home for Indy Eleven Professional Soccer and the world’s most popular sport in Indiana, with no new taxes and no appropriations from city or state governments. “Today’s vote is just the latest step in the legislative process and is a result of all sides working together to achieve a positive result. We will continue to work directly with legislators and all stakeholders as Senate Bill 7 continues to move through the Statehouse.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Office release a statement through spokeswoman Taylor Schaffer: