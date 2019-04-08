IFD Lieutenant hosing down stereotypes

Posted 7:01 am, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, April 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– If you’re heading downtown this week, chances are you may see might see thousands of firefighters out and about.

The annual FDIC International conference will be bringing together firefighters from across the world.

But today, a special conference specifically for female firefighters.

We had the chance to shadow Lieutenant Brenda Bucci of the Indianapolis Fire Department, who says growing up she never saw firefighting as a career.

“It wasn’t ever anything I thought could do, because I was a girl,” she said.

But these days you’ll find her on the front lines, alongside her counterparts. A majority of them, are men.

“I was out to prove to other people, that I belonged there and could do the same thing that the guys did.”

Bucci’s not alone though.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency,  in 2015, around 13,000 women worked as full-time, career firefighters in the u-s.  About 72,000 women volunteered.

Right now, IFD  currently has more than 1,200 firefighters. A little more than 5% are female, which is above the national average.

IFD officials say they are always looking for qualified men and women. To find out more about the application process and requirements, click here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.