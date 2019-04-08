× Gun, cocaine seized following shoplifting arrests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say cocaine and a gun were seized during a shoplifting investigation over the weekend.

Just after 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were investigating shoplifting incidents at a shoe store in the 4600 block of Lafayette Road and a beauty supply store in the 5100 block of West 38th Street. The suspect vehicle in both cases was the same: a white Chevrolet Impala.

An officer saw such a car in the 5300 block of Pike Plaza Road and pulled it over. After backup arrived, Marilisha Lewis, 22, Lakia Foster, 20, and Stormie Payne, 23, were arrested.

Foster had been reported missing last week.

While searching the car, police found a handgun and a small amount of cocaine.

Lewis faces two preliminary counts of suspicion of shoplifting and one count each of possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm. Payne and Foster face charges for suspicion of shoplifting.