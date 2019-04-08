× DPW to close 38th Street bridge until the fall as crews replace deck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 38th Street bridge on the northeast side of Indianapolis will soon close for several months.

The Department of Public Works announced Monday that the four-lane bridge on East 38th Street, east of North Arlington Avenue, will close on or after April 16 for a deck replacement.

The $4.5 million construction project is expected to reopen November 2019, as weather permits.

Local traffic will be able to access residential and business areas until the bridge completely reopens.

The bridge, which goes over train tracks, was originally constructed in 1935 and was last rehabilitated in 1995.

During the closure, the following detour will be posted:

Eastbound traffic can turn north on Arlington Avenue and then turn right on East 46th Street. Turn right onto Shadeland Avenue and continue until reaching East 38th Street.

Westbound traffic can turn right onto Shadeland Avenue and then turn left onto 46th Street. Turn left onto Arlington Avenue and continue until reaching East 38th Street.