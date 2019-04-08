Death investigation underway after body found near Greenwood airport

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A body was found near the Greenwood airport Sunday night.

Greenwood police say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead person found on the perimeter of the airport’s property. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m.

The body was found on the southwest side of the airport along the fence line, according to a Johnson County dispatcher.

There are no additional details at this time, but we will update this story when more information becomes available.

