Death investigation underway after body found near Greenwood airport
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A body was found near the Greenwood airport Sunday night.
Greenwood police say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead person found on the perimeter of the airport’s property. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m.
The body was found on the southwest side of the airport along the fence line, according to a Johnson County dispatcher.
