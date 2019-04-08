× Country singer Luke Bryan will bring ‘Sunset Repeat Tour’ to Noblesville this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – County music megastar Luke Bryan will bring his “Sunset Repeat Tour” to central Indiana this summer. Special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston will join Bryan on tour.

Bryan will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sunday, August 18.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on Live Nation.

Ticket prices aren’t listed yet, but prices for other similar venues start at $39.25 for general admission in the lawn.

You can also enter to win tickets to this show and six other concerts here.