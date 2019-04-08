× Complaint against Speaker Bosma dismissed by House Ethics Committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The House Ethics Committee has dismissed a complaint against House Speaker Brian Bosma.

The committee hired an outside attorney to investigate allegations that Bosma used campaign funds to dig up unflattering information about a former intern, who claims she had a sexual encounter with Bosma decades ago.

Based on the report submitted by the outside attorney, the committee determined that reasonable cause did not exist to support the alleged violation.

Bosma has denied any wrongdoing and released this statement Monday:

“I am pleased with the unanimous and bipartisan decision from the House Ethics Committee to dismiss this politically motivated complaint after a thorough and months-long review. I have said from the start that the complaint was unfounded and baseless, and clearly timed to impact the November election. This is now two independent, bipartisan and unanimous decisions that this complaint is without merit.”

The Indiana Election Commission unanimously dismissed a similar complaint against Bosma in January.