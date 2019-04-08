Complaint against Speaker Bosma dismissed by House Ethics Committee

Posted 6:42 pm, April 8, 2019, by

Brian Bosma/file image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The House Ethics Committee has dismissed a complaint against House Speaker Brian Bosma.

The committee hired an outside attorney to investigate allegations that Bosma used campaign funds to dig up unflattering information about a former intern, who claims she had a sexual encounter with Bosma decades ago.

Based on the report submitted by the outside attorney, the committee determined that reasonable cause did not exist to support the alleged violation.

Bosma has denied any wrongdoing and released this statement Monday:

“I am pleased with the unanimous and bipartisan decision from the House Ethics Committee to dismiss this politically motivated complaint after a thorough and months-long review. I have said from the start that the complaint was unfounded and baseless, and clearly timed to impact the November election. This is now two independent, bipartisan and unanimous decisions that this complaint is without merit.”

The Indiana Election Commission unanimously dismissed a similar complaint against Bosma in January.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.