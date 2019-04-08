× $6,000 reward offered in case of bald eagle found shot to death in Arkansas

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Wildlife officials are searching for the person who recently shot and killed a bald eagle in southeastern Arkansas.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Friday that a $6,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrest and conviction in the case.

Officials said the mature eagle was found dead on March 28 near Tennessee Spur Road, west of Monticello and transferred to the Little Rock Zoo, where veterinary staff determined the preliminary cause of death as a gunshot wound.

The female eagle’s body was found near a nest, and it is believed that the bird was tending the nest at the time of death, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the AGFC’s Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262. All calls to the hotline will be kept confidential.