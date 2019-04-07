HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 23: Carsen Edwards #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers attempts a lay up against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at XL Center on March 23, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Purdue’s Carson Edwards declares for NBA Draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Junior Carsen Edwards declares for the NBA Draft through a Twitter post.
Edwards led Purdue in scoring this season with 24.3 points per game and has been named first-team All-Big-Ten twice.
The guard declared for the draft last year without hiring an agent, but opted to return to school after the NBA Combine.