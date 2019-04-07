Marion police release details after arrest video goes viral

Posted 4:06 pm, April 7, 2019, by

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department has released details of an arrest after a video of the incident created buzz online.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police say they saw a man matching the description of 27-year-old Julian Paegle enter a residence in the 800 block of East 26th Street. Paegle was wanted in Grant County on an active warrant for failure to appear and by the Indiana Department of Corrections on an active warrant for escape.

When police knocked on the door, they say a middle aged man told them Paegle was in the bedroom. Officers found Paegle attempting to climb through the window and were able to take control of him in the back yard, according to police.

Marion police say although Paegle struggled, they were eventually able to place handcuffs on him and escort him to a patrol vehicle.

As they approached the vehicle, Paegle allegedly became combative and was able to break free. He fled, but was quickly caught and tackled by officers.

Police say Paegle repeatedly kicked the officers while on the ground. One of the officers then delivered two kicks to Paegle’s back.

After being kicked, Paegle said, “Okay, I’m done!” and stopped physically resisting, according to Marion police.

Paegle was then taken to the Grant County Jail without incident.

In an interview after his arrest, police say Paegle was apologetic for the incident and stated that he was “fighting for his freedom.” Paegle reportedly had no complaint of pain and sustained only minor abrasions on his hands and elbows.

Police say one officer involved sustained abrasions and swelling to his hand, and the other sustained abrasions to his forearm.

In addition to his warrants, Paegle is facing 2 charges of resisting law enforcement with injury to another and two charges of battery resulting in injury to a law enforcement officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.