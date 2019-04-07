× Man shot, killed at Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a man was shot and killed at an Indianapolis apartment complex late Saturday.

The incident marks the second fatal shooting of the night in Indianapolis.

Just after 11:00 p.m., police say they received a call regarding multiple gunshots heard near Twin Oaks Drive. Moments later, a second call was made to IMPD about a single gunshot into an apartment in the 7100 block of Twin Oaks Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found an unresponsive man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the sidewalk near the Kingston Square Apartments. Medics pronounced the victim dead on-scene.

Police say the man was visiting friends at the apartment complex before he was shot and have not yet determined a motive. The shooter is unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made regarding the attack. The victim apparently had no relationship with the family in the apartment that had a single shot fired into it.

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department immediately began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted by gathering any potential evidence related to the shooting. Many of the victim’s family members arrived to the scene of the shooting and were interviewed by police as well.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. Those who provide information that leads to a felony arrest are eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

This is a developing story.