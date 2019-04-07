× Man killed in near east side shooting marks 6th deadly shooting in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed while walking on the sidewalk on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Tuxedo Street just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a person shot. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

“I mean you got a 21-year-old kid down here that didn’t even start living life yet, and he’s laying there dead because somebody was mad,” IMPD Lt. Kerry Buckner said.

Investigators are working to interview potential witnesses.

This shooting marks the sixth person killed from gun violence in Indianapolis since Saturday evening. The six deaths resulted from five different shootings.

“You gotta wonder where is the value of life, where is it going, people just randomly killing and not thinking twice about it?” Buckner said.