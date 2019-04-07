Lafayette police investigating house fire where a stabbing and death occurred

Posted 9:37 am, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, April 7, 2019

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a Sunday morning house fire where one victim was found stabbed and another found dead.

According to the police, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of S. 31st Street in Lafayette after receiving a call at 6:12 a.m. that a man was stabbed and a house was on fire.

The victim with the stab wound was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

While on scene, Lafayette Fire Department located another victim inside the residence who they said was deceased.

The nature of the deceased injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

