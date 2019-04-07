× Inmate charged after fecal matter hits Pendleton corrections officers

PENDLETON, Ind. — An inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Indiana faces charges after fecal matter was thrown at corrections officers in separate incidents.

The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports Sunday that 35-year-old Joshua Marshall is charged with felony battery by bodily waste.

The newspaper reports from a court document that an officer was struck in the face, mouth and left side of his body by the material on Feb. 4 while walking past an inmate’s cell. Fecal matter also was thrown on a second officer. An officer also was struck by fecal matter on Oct. 26.

A second inmate, 22-year-old Levi Salyer, faces charges after an officer was spat on in November at the prison’s urgent care unit.

Pendleton is northeast of Indianapolis.