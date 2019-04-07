IN Focus: Panelists discuss hate crime bill, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about the newly-signed hate crimes bill? Does it truly take Indiana off the list of states without a hate crime law?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories including the hate crimes bill, the VP's visit to Indiana, the former VP facing scrutiny, and the latest news from the campaign trail and the Statehouse.

