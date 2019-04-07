× Bar fight leaves 2 dead after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND– Five people were shot and two died after a shooting at a bar on Indianapolis’ East side early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 1:00 AM, police received a call about a woman being shot near Roosevelt Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a biker bar near 25th street and Sherman Drive and upon arrival saw three people suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. Medics arrived on-scene and pronounced one of the victims dead. The other two victims at the bar were transported to the hospital and two people traveled to the hospital themselves with injuries.

Despite life saving measures applied by doctors, a second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. At least two of the victims are females. One is deceased while the other female is in serious but stable condition. One of the other victims is reportedly in critical condition and one male suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Detectives from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department arrived to the bar to interview witnesses and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted by gathering any potential evidence. IMPD believes a physical altercation lead up to the shooting, but are still trying to determine a motive. At this time, it is unclear if police have made any arrests or have any leads. At least two IndyGo buses were loaded up with potential witnesses to be taken to IMPD for further questioning. The names of the deceased have not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact CRIME STOPPERS of Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. Anyone who provides information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward

