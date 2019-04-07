A few rumbles of thunder to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front will pass through central Indiana Sunday. While bringing slightly warmer air to the Hoosier state, it will also bring a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Rain will start to move in from the southwest by daybreak. The initial band or rain will move to the northeast through the morning.

Not everyone will have rain through the day as it will be widely scattered. By mid-afternoon a few thunderstorms over south central Indiana could be a little stronger. The main threat from those storms will be wind.

Another band of rain and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night. Computer models suggest the line could cross the Illinois/Indiana state line around 11pm. We will have to watch a few of these thunderstorms as I think we could see a few of them produce hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has included parts of southern Indiana in a "Slight Risk" for severe storms between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday (shaded in yellow below). At this time I think the better chance for severe storms in the state will be along the Ohio River.

As mentioned earlier, I think there will be a chance for a few thunderstorms capable of producing hail later Sunday night. Data suggests the best area to see that happen is the area shaded in green on the map above. While I don't think it will be overly large hail, the potential does exist. It is something I'll keep an eye on Sunday.